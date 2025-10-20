U.S. Vice President JD Vance: There is no security infrastructure in place right now to ensure Hamas is disarmed

“You're talking about 40 different cells. It's disjointed. Some of those cells will probably honor the ceasefire. Many of those cells, as we saw some evidence of today, will not."

"I think it would be kind of absurd for the president to say, 'Well, Hamas is going to be disarmed three or four days from now.' We don't even have the security infrastructure in place; we need the Gulf Arab states."