U.S. Vice President JD Vance says he could visit Israel in 'next few days' | LIVE BLOG
Trump: The ceasefire is “still in place,” Hamas has been “quite rambunctious” but he thinks the “leadership isn’t involved in that”
READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE
Vance tells reporters he could be visiting Israel "in the next few days":
"We want to go and check on how things are going. And I think somebody from the administration is certainly going to be over there in the next few days. It might be me, but we're going to figure out how to travel there."
U.S. Vice President JD Vance: There is no security infrastructure in place right now to ensure Hamas is disarmed
“You're talking about 40 different cells. It's disjointed. Some of those cells will probably honor the ceasefire. Many of those cells, as we saw some evidence of today, will not."
"I think it would be kind of absurd for the president to say, 'Well, Hamas is going to be disarmed three or four days from now.' We don't even have the security infrastructure in place; we need the Gulf Arab states."
Trump comments on Hamas ceasefire violations:
https://x.com/i/web/status/1980068704353464373
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .