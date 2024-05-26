An international push is underway to restore a 2005 agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority for Ramallah to manage crossings into the Gaza Strip, according to a report in the Saudi A-Sharq TV channel.

The agreement, if revived, will see Egypt continue to be responsible for the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, while the PA will control the Gazan side under the auspices of the European Union.

Israel will reserve the right to oppose the entry of a vehicle or person seeking to cross, with a liaison office to be formed to handle any dispute. The US will be represented in the liaison office.

Other reports said the management would take place in the presence of a third party, which will be decided upon by the Egyptians and PA.

While there are several proposals on the table, the efforts seek to guarantee the Israeli army withdrawing permanently from the crossings and allowing them to operate without interruption.

This comes after Israel took control of the Rafah crossing in recent weeks as part of its operations in Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists. The move, while controversial in Israel for bringing the PA back into Gaza without major changes to problematic policies that Israel says promote terrorist activity, would be a major foothold for Ramallah to return to the Palestinian enclave.

For more updates and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Gaza war, click here >>

For more stories on the conflict, click here >>