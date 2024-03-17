Egypt and European leaders reject Israeli planned operation in Rafah

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has announced that Egypt and European leaders have united in rejecting a proposed Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Sisi made the statement at a press conference in Cairo alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"An operation would double the humanitarian catastrophe that civilians in the Gaza Strip are suffering from, in addition to the effects of that operation on liquidating the Palestinian cause, which Egypt outright rejects," Sisi emphasized.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed last week that he had approved military operational plans for an offensive in Rafah.

Multiple analysts believe the public approval of the Rafah operation by Netanyahu is a tactic to encourage Hamas to lower its demands in the hostage and ceasefire negotiations