Egypt demands Hamas clarify status of hostages in Gaza - report

Egypt has demanded from Hamas information about the status of the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, according to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath on Sunday.

"Hamas has informed the mediators that it is necessary to end the escalation to ensure the safety of the hostages," the report said. Meanwhile, Israel has rejected any temporary ceasefire and demands resolving the issue of Hamas disarming.

Egyptian sources revealed to the London-based Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid that Hamas's proposal offers a release of all living hostages and the bodies of the slain, the announcement of a complete halt of hostilities, and a total withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Palestinian enclave.

The plan would come with "clear and precise guarantees" from the US government, Egyptian and Qatari mediators, as well as Turkey. It includes a five-year calm period during which all restrictions concerning the reconstruction of Gaza would be lifted. A significant element of this proposal concerns the "use of resistance weapons." According to Egyptian sources, Hamas would accept supervision and guarantees ensuring that Gaza's armed organizations "will not use their weapons and will not rebuild their military infrastructure near the Israeli border, including offensive tunnels," as long as Israel respects the terms of the agreement.

Israel, however, has rejected any proposal that does not stipulate the complete disarmament of the group.

The proposal also provides for Hamas to completely withdraw from the administration of Gaza, including its police. The management of the territory would be entrusted to an interim committee formed by Egypt, which would also oversee the training of security forces under this body. Regarding humanitarian aid, the discussions have explored several options, including distribution by an American security company or by tribal groups in Gaza not affiliated with Hamas or other armed organizations. A source within the Hamas leadership stressed that the organization's "red lines" concern "handing over weapons and partial agreements, considered non-serious as they lack real guarantees."