Egypt: IDF activity in Rafah is a 'dangerous escalation,' that threatens reaching a ceasefire

Egypt has strongly condemned Israel's military operation at the Rafah crossing, labeling it a "dangerous escalation" that endangers the safety of approximately one million Palestinians.

The country has warned that the ground operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) jeopardizes efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the region.

According to reports from Reuters, Egypt has heightened its military readiness in the northern Sinai region bordering the Gaza Strip following the commencement of the Israeli military operation in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza territory.

Egypt previously cautioned Israel about the humanitarian risks associated with launching a military operation in Rafah. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement urging Israel to exercise maximum restraint in its actions.

In response to the escalating tensions, Israeli Defense Forces have instructed Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate, signaling the possibility of a ground offensive. This directive follows a series of continuous nightly bombings that have resulted in numerous casualties and injuries among Palestinians in the region.