Egypt: IDF operation in Rafah would endanger Israeli-Egyptian peace

The IDF operation in Rafah has raised concerns in Egypt, with the Egyptian Ministry of Information issuing a warning about the potential consequences for the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty.

Diaa Rashwan, the spokesperson for the ministry, voiced these concerns during an interview with the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya.

"Does Israel fully understand the meaning of Egypt's warnings against entering Rafah? Will it choose this option to the detriment of the peace that has lasted for 45 years?" Rashwan questioned, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Rashwan emphasized the importance of negotiations in resolving the hostage situation, criticizing previous attempts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the issue through military means. "Netanyahu said he would overthrow Hamas and failed, that he would free the hostages and failed, and that he would ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel's security and failed," Rashwan remarked, underscoring the necessity for a diplomatic approach.

Calling for Israel to engage in negotiations, Rashwan stated that Egypt, along with the United States and Qatar, stands ready to assist in securing the release of the hostages. He warned against the potential consequences of a military operation in Rafah, cautioning that such a move could jeopardize the political future of Netanyahu and endanger the lives of the detained Israelis.

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

Rashwan highlighted the significance of the Rafah issue for Egyptian national security and the survival of the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, particularly regarding the Philadelphia corridor. He urged Israel to carefully consider these factors before making any decisions regarding an invasion of Rafah.