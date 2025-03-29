Egypt is reportedly 'cautiously optimistic' about prospects for Gaza truce and hostage deal

Cairo is cautiously optimistic regarding the possible renewal of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, unnamed Egyptian officials on Saturday told Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar outlet.

According to the pro-Hezbollah newspaper, citing Egyptian sources, Cairo is working to accelerate negotiations by presenting "realistic proposals that enjoy American and Qatari support,” and to "overcome the obstacles" imposed by Israel.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the Egyptian proposal includes a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately 50 days, in exchange for the release of five living Israeli hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners, along with the resumption of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Israel's Kan public broadcaster said that Hamas is feeling the pressure to secure a truce during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. According to the report the hostages that would be freed under this limited deal include U.S.-Israeli IDF lone soldier Edan Alexander.

Additionally, it is understood Hamas is preoccupied with the protests that broke out against its rule in the war-ravaged enclave and could seek a ceasefire as a reprieve.