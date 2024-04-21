Egypt preparing for Israeli operation in Rafah to happen soon - report

Senior officials in Egypt are expressing growing concern over Israel's potential military operation in the Rafah, the sourthern most city in the Gaza Strip.

According to Egyptian military experts, Cairo is actively seeking diplomatic avenues to prevent such an operation, but is also preparing to establish red lines to protect civilians if it does occur.

In an interview with the Saudi newspaper "A-Sharq al-Awast," Mohammed al-Arabi, head of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former foreign minister, indicated that Israel is seriously considering a military intervention in Rafah.

He suggested that this action could take the form of targeted operations against Hamas rather than a full-scale incursion.

Al-Arabi highlighted the international pressure being exerted on Israel, including by the United States, to avert civilian casualties in Rafah.

He emphasized Egypt's diplomatic efforts, which range from bilateral contacts with Israel to mobilizing regional and international support against the military action. Al-Arabi underscored that Egypt's goal is to restrain Israel through diplomatic means.

Tarek Redouan, head of the human rights committee in the Egyptian parliament, echoed concerns about the potential operation's impact on regional stability. He warned that any Israeli incursion into Rafah could inflame tensions and trigger widespread international condemnation.

"An Israeli announcement of action in Rafah has its goals, but the Egyptian action will be a mobilization (effort) at the regional level and at the international level to put pressure on the Israeli side," warned Redouan.

Additionally, an Egyptian military expert emphasized the significance of a potential operation in Rafah for Israel. The expert stated that failure to carry out such an operation would be seen as a military and political defeat for Israel, as it seeks to achieve its objectives in the ongoing conflict.

"Military action in the Palestinian Rafah is a matter of life or death for the Israeli side," the Egyptian military expert said.