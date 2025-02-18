Egypt proposes alternative to Trump's plan Gaza reconstruction

Egypt is developing a plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing its inhabitants to other countries, according to a report published by the state daily Al-Ahram on Tuesday.

This proposal aims to respond to the plan of US President Donald Trump, which envisages the indefinite relocation of Gazans abroad and the takeover of the territory by the United States. According to the Associated Press, citing two Egyptian officials, Cairo's plan involves the temporary displacement of residents to "safe zones" within Gaza itself, while Egyptian and international companies undertake the reconstruction of the territory.

The project includes the establishment of a Palestinian administration that would not be affiliated with either Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. This new structure would be responsible for managing Gaza and overseeing reconstruction efforts. It would have a police force mainly composed of former Palestinian Authority police officers who remained in place after Hamas took power in 2007, with the support of forces trained by Egypt and Western countries.

According to the report, the Egyptian plan is based on a three-phase reconstruction over five years, without requiring population transfer out of Gaza.

More than twenty Egyptian and international companies are expected to be mobilized to clear the rubble and restore infrastructure. Officials assure that this program will create tens of thousands of jobs for the local population.

The project aims to counter the American proposal which, despite the support of several officials in the United States and Israel, was rejected by countries likely to host the displaced Gazans. Al-Ahram specifies that the Egyptian proposal seeks to "refute the logic of American President Trump" and to counter "any attempt to change the geographical and demographic structure of the Gaza Strip."