Egypt reportedly proposes new Gaza deal with 60-day ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

Israel-Hamas war day 633: Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, declared Sunday that Iran's nuclear enrichment "will never stop," asserting that it is a legal right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for peaceful energy purposes.

In an interview with CBS News, Iravani emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations but rejected what he called demands for "unconditional surrender," stating that recent aggression had created an unfavorable climate for new talks.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran’s ability to resume uranium enrichment remains largely intact and could be restored "within months," contradicting claims by U.S. officials that recent military strikes had severely crippled Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Grossi’s remarks align with early assessments from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, which suggest that Iran’s program was only temporarily disrupted, not dismantled.

