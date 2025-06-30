Egypt reportedly proposes new Gaza deal with 60-day ceasefire | LIVE BLOG
Palestinian media reported continued artillery bombardment east of Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel-Hamas war day 633: Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, declared Sunday that Iran's nuclear enrichment "will never stop," asserting that it is a legal right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for peaceful energy purposes.
In an interview with CBS News, Iravani emphasized that Iran is open to negotiations but rejected what he called demands for "unconditional surrender," stating that recent aggression had created an unfavorable climate for new talks.
Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iran’s ability to resume uranium enrichment remains largely intact and could be restored "within months," contradicting claims by U.S. officials that recent military strikes had severely crippled Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
Grossi’s remarks align with early assessments from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, which suggest that Iran’s program was only temporarily disrupted, not dismantled.
Trump: “I’m offering Iran nothing, no talks since we destroyed their nuclear program”
Iran's nuclear enrichment 'will never stop,' says Iranian ambassador to the UN
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, said Sunday that Iran's nuclear enrichment "will never stop" because it is permitted for "peaceful energy" purposes under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. "Enrichment is our right, an inalienable right, and we want to implement that right," Iravani told CBS News , adding that Iran was ready to negotiate, but "unconditional surrender is not a negotiation." He said Tehran "is ready to negotiate, but after this aggression, it is not an appropriate condition for a new round of negotiations, and there is no request for negotiations and a meeting with the president."
Iran will be able to resume uranium enrichment "within months," despite US strikes, IAEA says
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the US attacks on Iran had not completely damaged its nuclear program and that Tehran would be able to resume uranium enrichment "within months," contradicting President Donald Trump's claims that the United States had set Tehran's ambitions back by decades.
Rafael Grossi's claims appear to confirm an initial assessment by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, first reported by CNN , that US strikes on key nuclear sites in Iran last week likely set back Iran's nuclear program by only a few months.
Several Israeli strikes reported in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinian media reported continued artillery bombardment east of Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip. They also later reported that Israeli warplanes struck the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Egypt reportedly working on new Gaza deal including 60-day ceasefire
Egypt's foreign minister said his country is working on a new agreement in Gaza that includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of several Israeli hostages and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported .