Egypt's Sisi accuses Israel of evading ceasefire efforts in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has accused Israel of evading efforts to reach a ceasefire in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking to Arab leaders at a summit in Manama on Thursday, Sissi highlighted Egypt's role as a mediator and expressed frustration over Israel's actions.

“We found Israel continuing to escape its responsibilities and evade efforts exerted to reach a ceasefire,” Sissi stated during the summit.

He criticized Israel for continuing its military operations in Rafah, the southern border city between Egypt and Gaza, and for using the city's border crossing from its Palestinian side "to tighten the siege of the enclave."

The Rafah crossing has been a contentious point, with Israel and Egypt trading blame for its closure. This crossing is a critical route for aid into Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis is worsening, and some residents are at risk of famine.

IDF Spokesperson

Israel recently said that it was Egypt's responsibility to reopen the Rafah Crossing and allow humanitarian relief into Gaza, a claim that Cairo vehemently denied, calling it "desperate attempts" to shift blame.

“Those who think that [only] security and military solutions are able to secure interests or achieve security [are] delusional,” Sissi added, emphasizing that a purely military approach would not resolve the conflict.