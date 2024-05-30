Egypt's Sisi urges dnd to "Israeli siege" of Gaza during China visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, while attending a meeting of Arab leaders and Chinese officials in Beijing, called on the international community to end what he described as an "Israeli siege" on the Gaza Strip.

The appeal comes in response to the Israeli Defense Forces' recent announcement that they have gained control over the entire Gaza border with Egypt.

“I call on the international community to immediately provide for long-term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and to end the Israeli siege,” Sisi said.

He further urged global leaders to prevent any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

Ahmad Khateib/Flash90

Sisi emphasized that peace and stability in the region are unattainable without addressing the Palestinian cause comprehensively.

He advocated for a "serious and immediate commitment to the two-state solution and a recognition of the Palestinians’ legitimate right to an independent state."