Egypt's Sisi urges dnd to "Israeli siege" of Gaza during China visit

Egypt's Sisi urges end to "Israeli siege" of Gaza during China visit

The appeal comes in response to the Israeli Defense Forces' recent announcement that they have gained control over the entire Gaza border with Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, while attending a meeting of Arab leaders and Chinese officials in Beijing, called on the international community to end what he described as an "Israeli siege" on the Gaza Strip. 

The appeal comes in response to the Israeli Defense Forces' recent announcement that they have gained control over the entire Gaza border with Egypt.

Video poster

“I call on the international community to immediately provide for long-term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and to end the Israeli siege,” Sisi said. 

He further urged global leaders to prevent any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

A file photo of Hamas operatives at the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza

Sisi emphasized that peace and stability in the region are unattainable without addressing the Palestinian cause comprehensively. 

He advocated for a "serious and immediate commitment to the two-state solution and a recognition of the Palestinians’ legitimate right to an independent state."

