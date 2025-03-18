Egypt scrambles to restore ceasefire in Gaza - report

Egypt has presented a new proposal for the resumption of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

In the past few hours, the report said, Egypt is attempting to bridge differences and find a middle ground between two contradicting deals on the table. The first, which Hamas has agreed to, involves the release of American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander and the bodies of other American-Israelis five prisoners; the second was put forward by US Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, which included the release of half of the living prisoners and half of the bodies held by Hamas in a 40-day ceasefire extension.

The new Egyptian proposal includes a ceasefire in Gaza, the resumption of the opening of the Rafah crossing for the exit of wounded Palestinians, and the entry of relief and humanitarian aid, which Israel has cut in recent weeks to pressure Hamas. In exchange, Hamas would release a number of wounded Israeli hostages and the bodies of the dual nationals. The numbers will be agreed upon after both sides express their acceptance of the proposal. According to the Egyptian proposal, calm will be restored, followed by a return to negotiations to resume the ceasefire in the Strip.

The report also said that high-level contacts took place Tuesday morning between Egyptian security and military officials and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director David Barnea. The Israelis assured Egypt that their nationals would not be harmed, including relief workers, doctors, drivers, and security personnel responsible for monitoring movement along the Netzarim Corridor. Israel offered to provide safe passage for Egyptian personnel to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Egyptian sources said that officials in the country's intelligence services urgently invited the Hamas negotiating delegation to Cairo to discuss ways to end the continuation of the war in Gaza.