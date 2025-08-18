Egypt signals conditional readiness to join possible Gaza governance

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said a political framework must precede any deployment, arguing that without it, an international mission would be "senseless"

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr AbdelattyEvelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Monday that Cairo could take part in a potential international force in the Gaza Strip, but only under strict conditions.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Rafah border crossing alongside Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Abdelatty stressed that any Egyptian involvement must be based on a UN Security Council resolution and backed by a clear mandate.

He underlined that a political framework must precede any deployment, arguing that without it, an international mission would be "senseless." 

Such a framework, Abdelatty noted, would not only improve the effectiveness of peacekeeping efforts but also advance Palestinian aspirations for an independent state.

His remarks come as Cairo continues to host high-level negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, with regional and international mediators pressing for a breakthrough.

