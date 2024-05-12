Egypt warns Israel and U.S. over Rafah, says peace treaty at risk

Amid the ongoing Israeli military operation in Rafah, a senior Egyptian official has raised concerns, warning Israel, the United States, and European governments about the potential risk posed to the longstanding peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

Speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, the official emphasized that Cairo views the current situation as a threat to regional stability and the cornerstone peace agreement.

The warning comes as tensions escalate in the southern Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces continue their offensive against Hamas.

Yesterday, the Israeli military issued evacuation calls to Palestinians in additional Rafah neighborhoods as part of its ongoing operation targeting the Hamas terror group.

Reports suggest that Egypt had previously cautioned against any Israeli incursion into Rafah or the displacement of its residents, as such actions could jeopardize the decades-long peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported on these concerns, highlighting the potential for the suspension of the peace agreement if certain red lines were crossed.

To mitigate the risk of a refugee crisis, Egypt has bolstered its border security measures, deploying tanks and reinforcing the border wall with Gaza. The aim is to prevent a significant influx of refugees into the Sinai Peninsula amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.