Egyptian army reinforces its eastern border ahead of Israel's Gaza City takeover - report

The Egyptian army has reinforced its presence on the eastern border, fearing the humanitarian and military repercussions of the IDF's takeover of Gaza City as authorities remain on high alert, Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Sunday.

According to the report, Egyptian authorities estimate that Israeli military operations will force roughly one million Gazans to flee Gaza City toward the southern part of the Strip, creating the oppertunity for Israel to attempt to delieberately push these refugees toward the Egyptian border.

Cairo fears that Israel will force Gazans south -- only as a temporary stop -- before taking advantage of the chaos of the operation to push them further towards the Rafah crossing, bordering Egypt's North Sinai.

According to the report, Egypt intends to send two messages with its reinforced military presence on the border: the first a stand against an attempted crossing breach, and the second against the idea of a humanitarian solution at the expense of its territory.