Egyptian crew enters Gaza to help search for bodies of slain hostages, Israeli official tells i24NEWS

Bodies of 13 deceased hostages remain in the Palestinian enclave

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel 
File photo of ruins in the northern Gaza Strip.
File photo of ruins in the northern Gaza Strip. Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

A technical crew equipped with detectors, radars and excavation tools entered Gaza from Egypt to assist with the ongoing search for the bodies of slain Israeli hostages, an Israeli official confirmed to i24NEWS on Saturday. The move is approved by and coordinated with Israel, i24NEWS understands. 

As of Saturday, bodies of 13 deceased hostages remain in the Palestinian enclave, amid conflicting reports as to whether Hamas is expected to return the remains of one or more hostages later in the day.  

