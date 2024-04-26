Egyptian delegation arrives in Israel to restart hostage deal negotiations

An Egyptian delegation has touched down in Israel, reigniting negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held amid tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Amidst the delicate diplomatic maneuvers, a senior Israeli security official has expressed cautious optimism, hinting at the possibility of a breakthrough.

The report indicates that while Israel has not tabled any fresh proposals, it is receptive to considering a revised truce arrangement. This new proposition reportedlyentails the release of 33 hostages.

"The Egyptians want to conclude the agreement," affirmed the Israeli official, signaling a degree of eagerness from the Egyptian side to facilitate progress in the negotiations.

The proposed agreement, according to sources, is centered on restarting talks and involves the release of a select group of hostages, including women, elderly, and infirm individuals. Although the details of the Egyptian initiative remain undisclosed, its emergence underscores the regional push for diplomatic solutions amidst escalating tensions.

Despite clarifications from the Israeli official that there are currently no direct talks between Israel and Hamas, the Egyptian initiative presents a promising avenue for reengagement.