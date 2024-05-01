Egyptian proposal outlines return of all hostages and phased end to Gaza war

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper has obtained and published details of the proposal forwarded by Egypt to the Hamas leadership last Friday, outlining a comprehensive framework for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The proposed agreement, as reported by Al-Akhbar, comprises three distinct stages aimed at achieving a temporary cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, and a pathway towards sustainable peace in the region.

Stage One: Temporary Ceasefire and Humanitarian Measures

The first stage of the proposed agreement entails a 40-day temporary ceasefire, with the possibility of extension, and the release of all civilian Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Key provisions include:

- Mutual Cessation of Military Operations: Both parties would agree to temporarily cease military operations for 40 days, with Israeli forces withdrawing to areas near the border, away from densely populated areas in Gaza.

- Humanitarian Measures: During the ceasefire, Israeli military flights and reconnaissance missions over Gaza would be suspended for eight hours daily, with an extended suspension during hostage release operations.

Displaced civilians would be allowed to return to their homes, and humanitarian aid, including fuel and essential supplies, would be facilitated.

- Gradual Withdrawal of IDF Forces: Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from key areas in Gaza as hostages are released, ensuring the safe return of displaced civilians to their residential areas.

Stage Two: Conclusion of Prisoner Exchange and Reconstruction Efforts

The second stage of the agreement focuses on finalizing the prisoner exchange and initiating reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Key elements include:

- Prisoner Exchange: The exchange of living Israeli soldiers for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons would be coordinated. Additionally, IDF forces would withdraw entirely from Gaza.

- Reconstruction Efforts: Reconstruction efforts, including rebuilding homes, civilian facilities, and infrastructure destroyed during the conflict, would commence.

Stage Three: Finalizing Reconstruction and Exchange of Bodies

The third and final stage of the agreement involves completing the reconstruction process and exchanging the bodies of individuals killed during the conflict.

Key components include:

- Exchange of Bodies: Both parties would exchange the bodies of individuals killed during the conflict, following proper identification procedures.

- Long-Term Reconstruction: A comprehensive plan for the long-term reconstruction of Gaza would be initiated, spanning five years and encompassing housing, civilian facilities, and infrastructure projects.

The Palestinian side commits to refraining from rehabilitating military facilities.

Guarantors of the Agreement

The proposed agreement identifies Qatar, Egypt, and the United States as guarantors responsible for overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and reconstruction efforts outlined in the agreement.