Eizenkot says war with Hamas 'will continue for years'

Israeli war cabinet member Gabby Eisenkot addressed the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in a closed discussion on Monday, according to Israeli reports, breaking away from longstanding rhetoric in Israeli politics.

He said it was incorrect to speak in terms of securing the release of all the hostages or the end of the war because the fight with Hamas will continue for years.

Contrary to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's claims that most of Hamas's battalions have been destroyed or mostly incapacitated during the fighting, Eizenkot said that 21 of the battalions remain at a medium to high capacity to continue the fighting.

Israel and Hamas reached an impasse during the previous rounds of negotiations for a ceasefire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The points of contention remain a longterm ceasefire after the hostages are released, which Israel said it will not agree to.

Despite this, Eizenkot reiterated that the correct course of action in the Gaza Strip "is to reach the end of fighting in Rafah and at the same time move forward along the path of a hostage deal, in which we will cease fire for 42 days or double that."

Halting the fighting would allow the release of the hostages – "it's not just soldiers, but civilians who have been abandoned and Israel has an obligation to return them."

"Just as we stopped for a truce last time, we can stop the war and return as much as it takes to achieve the goals of the war," he said. "The initiative must be reached from a position of advantage."