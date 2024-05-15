Elad Fingerhut identified as civilian killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile strike

Elad Fingerhut, 38, a devoted father of three from Kibbutz Metzuba in western Galilee, has been identified as the civilian killed in a targeted anti-tank missile strike launched by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to reports, Fingerhut rushed to assist IDF soldiers who had been hit by anti-tank missiles in the area. However, moments later, he himself became the target of another missile fired by Hezbollah, resulting in his tragic death.

"Fingerhut's selfless act of bravery exemplifies the courage and sacrifice of our community," stated Efrat Mayor Dovi Shefler in a heartfelt eulogy.

"His instinct to help others in need, even at great personal risk, reflects the values he lived by and the strength of character instilled in him by his upbringing."

The incident unfolded amid a series of anti-tank missile launches from Lebanon towards the area of Adamit in the western Galilee throughout the day.

As a result of the attacks, one IDF soldier sustained moderate injuries, while four others suffered minor injuries. The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Courtesy: Sharon Reuben

"In moments of crisis, Elad's immediate response was to assist his comrades, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his fellow soldiers and to the defense of our nation," remarked a close friend of Fingerhut, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"His bravery and dedication will forever be remembered by those who knew him."