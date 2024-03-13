Elimination or trial: Gallant vows to bring Oct 7 terrorists to justice

Defense Minister Yoav Galant vowed on Wednesday that Israel would "bring in everyone who was involved in the events of October 7 to justice - either we will eliminate them, or we will bring them to trial in Israel."

Gallant spoke during a tour held in the Gaza Strip with the 162nd Division, where he held a situational assessment with the division's commanders.

He observed the work done for the maritime assistance route and the forces operating in the area.

Later, Gallant spoke to the battalion commanders, who have been leading soldiers in combat over the past five months, discussing the importance of fighting until the goals of the war are achieved.

Elad Malka/Ministry of Defense

Speaking next to a beach, Gallant said that "extraordinary work is being done here above and below the ground, the forces reach everywhere and the conclusion is that there is no safe place for terrorists in Gaza."

"There is no safe place, not here, not outside Gaza and not all over the Middle East," he said.

Elad Malka/Ministry of Defense

Regarding the question humanitarian aid, Gallant called it a "central issue," and vowed that aid entering through the sea will come to civilians and not to Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 13,000 terrorists since the October 7 massacre, many of whom took part in the killing of innocent Israelis during the tragedy.

Thousands more terrorists have been detained in both Gaza and the West Bank.

