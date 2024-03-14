The Israel Defense Forces announced that its counter-terrorism Lotar unit in Khan Yunis had uncovered munitions hidden under a bed as well as a rocket launcher near a school.

The soldiers carried out targeted raids on Hamas hideouts and military strongholds, where they came across mortars with a remote control launch system underneath a bed.

During the raids, assault rifles and magazines were discovered, as seen in footage released by the military.

Footage released showed a rocket launcher that had been used in the past in a shed by a school.

The IDF said "Hamas's systemic exploitation" of civilians clearly shows its negligence toward the people of Gaza.

