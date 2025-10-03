Elizabeth Tsurkov thanks Donald Trump and other U.S. officials for securing her release

Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli researcher who was kidnapped by a jihadist militia in Iraq in 2023 and released earlier this month, thanked the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump for securing her release.

“Finally, blessedly, free after 903 days in captivity,” Tsurkov wrote. “Thank you President @realDonaldTrump, for the decisive action that brought me home without anything given in return to the kidnappers.”

Tsurkov was a student from Princeton University in New Jersey. She was kidnapped by the militia Kataib Hezbollah during a research trip to Iraq in March 2023.

It is understood that under the administration of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, Tsurkov's family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind efforts to secure her release. U.S. officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.