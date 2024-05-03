Elyakim Libman, 23, believed to have been abducted to Gaza, was murdered on Oct 7

Elyakim Libman, believed for over six months to have been abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7 was pronounced dead on Friday after his remains were found in Israel. The 23-year-old Libman worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival, the site of the biggest Hamas massacre in Israel.

Libman's remains were found inside the grave of Victoria Gorlov, who was among the estimated 365 people murdered at the festival; unrecognizable, he was accidentally buried together with another victim and could only be identified via DNA testing.