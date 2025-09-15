Emergency summit final draft statement leaked to press | LIVE BLOG
The draft reportedly does not include concrete steps against Israel but will warn that Israel's attack on Doha and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and normalization efforts in the region
Day 710 of the Israel-Hamas war
Lebanon’s outlet Al-Jadeed said it obtained the leaked draft final statement of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, which does not include any concrete steps against Israel but reportedly will warn that Israel's attack on Doha and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and normalization efforts in the region with Israel, "including current agreements and future ones."
An excerpt of the draft resolution seen by Reuters said, "The brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel's hostile acts, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies, threaten prospects of peace and coexistence in the region." Read more
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian before departing for Doha to attend the emergency Arab-Islamic summit against Israel's Qatar attack:
Trump, Islamic and Arab leaders warn Israel of threatening regional ties ahead of Doha summit
'Qatar has been a very great ally, so Israel and everybody else, we have to be careful. When we attack people, we have to be careful,' said US President Trump ahead of the emergency summit in Doha. Read more
Emergency Arab-Islamic Doha summit final draft statement is leaked to the press
