Recommended -

Day 710 of the Israel-Hamas war

Lebanon’s outlet Al-Jadeed said it obtained the leaked draft final statement of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, which does not include any concrete steps against Israel but reportedly will warn that Israel's attack on Doha and other "hostile acts" threaten coexistence and normalization efforts in the region with Israel, "including current agreements and future ones."

An excerpt of the draft resolution seen by Reuters said, "The brutal Israeli attack on Qatar and the continuation of Israel's hostile acts, including genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation, siege, and colonizing activities and expansion policies, threaten prospects of peace and coexistence in the region." Read more

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Live article 27