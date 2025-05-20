Engineering Corps soldier killed in action during Gaza ground operation

The Israel Defense Forces said on Monday that Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, a 22-year-old combat soldier in the 601st Engineering Battalion, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

A preliminary investigation by the Israeli army concluded he died as a result of a friendly fire incident during an operation in northern Gaza. The soldier, who fell on Monday, is the first military casualty of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

According to the findings of the investigation, the incident occurred while his was inspecting a tunnel in a building. Another company, assigned to secure the perimeter, opened fire and accidentally hit him while he was inside the structure.

Chirak hailed from Harasha in the West Bank. The Binyamin Regional Council released a statement: "With great sorrow, we announce the fall of Yosef Yehuda Chirak, resident of the Harasha community in Binyamin, in the Gaza Strip. Yosef Yehuda, 22, was married to Emunah, and they were married just 7 months ago. He left behind parents and three sisters. He was the son-in-law of Yehuda Eliyahu, CEO of the Settlement Division at the Ministry of Defense. Professional teams from the Binyamin Council and the Harasha community are accompanying the family at this time."

Chirak was buried at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.