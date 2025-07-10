EU, Israel agree to significant rise in humanitarian aid into Gaza

Recommended -

Israel and the European Union have agreed on a deal to increase the aid entering the Gaza Strip, according to a report in Bloomberg on Thursday.

A source familiar with the details said that the agreement would be a substantially more humanitarian assistance to enter the Palestinian enclave, with more crossing points opening up, both along the Gazan border with Israel and through Egypt and Jordan.

Israel's foreign ministry's did not immediately comment on the report, although the EU negotiator, Vice President Kaja Kallas, released a statement confirming.

"These steps include, among other things, the substantial increase of daily trucks for food and non- food items to enter Gaza, the opening of several other crossing points in both the northern and southern areas; the reopening of the Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes; enabling the distribution of food supplies through bakeries and public kitchens throughout the Gaza strip; the resumption of fuel deliveries for use by humanitarian facilities, up to an operational level; the protection of aid workers; the repair and facilitation of works on vital infrastructure like the resumption of the power supply to the water desalination facility," the statement said.

"The EU stands ready to coordinate with all relevant humanitarian stakeholders, UN agencies and NGOs on the ground, to ensure swift implementation of those urgent steps."

The agreement, which will be implemented in the coming days, also stipulates the protection of aid workers, with measures continuing to ensure the aid does not reach the hands of Hamas.