European Hamas operative behind Gaza flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg

The British daily The Telegraph reveals that Zaher Birawi, a Hamas official in Europe, is a founding member of the organization that orchestrated the humanitarian mission of climate activist Greta Thunberg and French EU parliamentarian Rima Hassan to the Gaza Strip.

Birawi, a 63-year-old Palestinian-British "journalist," presents himself as a "founding member" of the International Coalition of the Freedom Flotilla, organizer of the trip.

In October 2023, Labour MP Christian Wakeford used parliamentary immunity to publicly label Birawi as a "Hamas terrorist living in Barnet, North London." The parliamentarian highlighted that this man was "administrator of a British charitable association, Education Aid for Palestinians," and had organized a London event in 2019 titled "Understanding Hamas."

Israel designated Birawi as a Hamas terrorist in Europe as early as 2013, and classified his organization EuroPal Forum as a "terrorist organization" in 2021. A 2012 photograph shows him alongside Ismail Haniyeh, the former Hamas leader who was eliminated last year in Tehran. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, he has helped organize anti-Israel protests in London.

On Sunday, the Israeli naval forces intercepted the Madleen 150 nautical miles from its waters, arresting the 12 activists on board, including Thunberg, Hassan, and actor Liam Cunningham of "Game of Thrones" fame. They will be forced to watch images from the October 7 massacre before their deportation. Birawi denounced the interception as "a piracy operation in international waters."