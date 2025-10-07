'Evil still echoes here' U.S. Ambassador Huckabee returns to Kfar Aza

Standing amid the ruins of Kfar Aza, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee fought back emotion as he revisited one of the communities devastated in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, a place he had first toured as a civilian two years earlier.

“This is the exact area,” Huckabee said softly, walking alongside i24NEWS Correspondent Nicole Zedeck. “It’s gut-wrenching. It’s not a memory I really want to relive. I’ll never forget the stench of death that was in the air even weeks later, it was still there.”

The ambassador recalled seeing children’s toys stained with blood and the remnants of families’ lives shattered overnight. “There were little children put through that horrible tragedy,” he said. “Parents trying to protect their kids from something unimaginable. Those are the things that keep coming back.”

Now returning as Washington’s top diplomat in Israel, Huckabee said the visit has “deepened” his sense of responsibility. “My perspective was solid then, that’s why I was here,” he said. “But now, it’s a vivid reminder of what my duty is as an ambassador.”

Reflecting on U.S. policy, Huckabee drew a sharp contrast between previous administrations and the current one led by President Donald Trump, under whom he serves.

“Some U.S. policies before were schizophrenic,” he said. “One day there was ‘no daylight’ between us and Israel; the next, there were threats to withhold arms Israel needed to defeat Hamas. That was frustrating to watch.”

Huckabee insisted that the Trump administration has restored clarity and consistency to U.S.–Israel relations. “No president in history has done more to show the deserved and necessary support for Israel,” he said. “Critics say Trump is ‘America First’, of course he is. But he’s not America Only. Israel isn’t just an ally; it’s a partner.”

The ambassador described intelligence and military coordination between the two countries as “seamless,” adding that shared democratic values bind the nations together. “In Israel, people can criticize their government and still go home safely. Freedom of speech, freedom of movement, we take those things for granted, and we shouldn’t.”

Huckabee rejected claims that Israel has been slow to end the war in Gaza. “To say they don’t want this to end when their own children are in harm’s way is absurd,” he said. “The question is do they end it with Hamas still in power? Giving them any semblance of victory would be like letting the Nazis stay in Germany after World War II.”

He added that Israel has made numerous efforts to negotiate, but “the reason there hasn’t been an end is one thing, Hamas.”

While acknowledging the mediation roles of Egypt and Qatar, Huckabee said Doha’s continued hosting of Hamas leadership undermines its credibility. “I wish they’d put more pressure. They’ve given these savages hotel rooms in Doha, financed Al Jazeera, and funded the Muslim Brotherhood. They could do more.”

Across the Arab world, he noted, there’s growing consensus that Hamas must surrender. “The fact that they haven’t shows their stubbornness and intractable view,” he said.

Asked about post-war governance in Gaza, Huckabee was skeptical of the Palestinian Authority’s role. “It took them a long time to even acknowledge how unacceptable October 7 was,” he said. “Some celebrated it. A recent poll showed over 80% still support it. I can’t imagine that.”

As several European nations recognize a Palestinian state, Huckabee said now is not the time. “There was a Palestinian state: Gaza,” he said. “They ruled it, they voted Hamas into power. Instead of recognizing another state, these countries should pressure Hamas to release the hostages.”

Defending his outspoken support for Israel, Huckabee said, “Israel is our partner. If you insult my partner, you insult me.”

He added: “It’s my role as ambassador to push back against lies and present truth in the midst of horrendous propaganda.”

He dismissed criticism from Europe as having little influence on U.S. policy. “They might sway gullible people,” he said, “but they’ve had no impact on the president.”

On the ground, Huckabee urged visitors to see Israel firsthand. “If this is an apartheid nation, go to Hadassah Medical Center and tell me who’s Arab or Jewish. You won’t know they’re working side by side.”

As explosions echoed in the distance, Huckabee paused to look at the shattered homes around him. “Two years ago, this was an ugly place. It still is,” he said. “But I hope two years from now, we’ll walk here again and see children playing, not running to bomb shelters.”

For now, the ambassador says his mission remains clear. “Every morning I wake up, check if I still have a job, and if I do, I get dressed and go do it,” he laughed. “Because representing the United States, the president, and standing up for our partner Israel, that’s a privilege I couldn’t say no to.”