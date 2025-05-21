Ex-prime minister Olmert: Israel's war in Gaza 'very close to war crime'

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert spoke on Tuesday night to the British BBC channel, accusing Israel's conduct in the Gaza Strip as "very close to a war crime."

Olmert said Israeli is waging "war without a purpose – a war without a chance of achieving anything that can save the lives of the hostages."

This comes amid growing criticism of Israel's renewed ground offensive in Gaza, both domestically and abroad.

Political leaders were quick to condemn the statement, with Education Minister Yoav Kisch wrote on X that "Former prisoner Ehud Olmert joins [Democrats Party leader] Yair Golan and the choir of the far left that defames the State of Israel on the international stage. While IDF soldiers risk their lives facing deadly terrorism that seeks to destroy us, he chooses to incite hatred and stab them in the back. He should be ashamed."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev also said that "Hamas and elite terrorists thank Ehud Olmert and Yair Golan."

On Tuesday morning, Golan, a major general in the reserves that was the IDF deputy chief of staff, stirred similar controversy with a statement on Israeli radio that "a sane state does not kill babies as a hobby," adding that "Israel is becoming a pariah."

Later, at a press conference he convened, Golan tried to clarify his remarks: "When ministers of this government celebrate the death and starvation of children, this must be said. Our mission is to ensure that Israel remains a sane state that does not kill children, neither as a hobby nor as policy. I was referring only to the most failing government in the history of Israel, not to the IDF."

France, Canada, and the United Kingdom also issued a joint statement threatening action over the Israeli operations and issue of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The UK also summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, sanctioned settlers and settler organizations, and suspended free trade talks with Israel. France, for its part, said it would push the European Union to review its ties with Israel over conduct in Gaza.