Exclusive: An Egyptian intelligence official is overseeing the exchange process from inside Gaza

i24NEWS has learned that Egyptian representatives are supervising the exchange deal, out of their concern to prevent any loophole or obstacle that could delay the prisoner exchange process between the Israeli side and Hamas.

i24NEWS also learned that Egyptian representatives are currently present in Ketziot Prison in the Negev, southern Israel, and in Ofer Prison near Ramallah to oversee the release of Palestinian prisoners.

We have also learned that Egyptian representatives are present in Gaza coordinating with the Red Cross for the handover of the Israeli hostages, and that an Egyptian intelligence official who is on the ground is supervising all the details of the exchange process.