Fmr Israeli hostage negotiator says Hamas emboldened by European countries' recognition of Palestinian state

Recommended -

Adi Rotem, former senior Israeli hostage negotiator on behalf of the Shin Bet, joined i24NEWS for a candid conversation. Until just months ago, Rotem played a key role in high-stakes negotiations on Hamas, hostages, and the future of Gaza.

Regarding Hamas, Rotem said that "Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Hamas’s new leader in Gaza, has grown increasingly confident by success on the battlefield, diplomatic front, propaganda, and negotiations."

Rotem clarified that for Hamas "success on the battlefield" meant managing to kill Israeli soldiers, no matter how few or how insignificant this "success" was in military terms — managing to kill a single IDF soldier is cause for celebration no matter how many Hamas operatives are killed in the fighting.

On the diplomatic front, the planned recognition of Palestinian statehood by France, Britain and others represented a major, unarguable success for the jihadist group, "something to show for" in the way of achievements brought about by the October 7 massacre.

In terms of propaganda, Hamas scored a major victory by misrepresenting the situation in Gaza as a case of deliberate starvation of civilian population.