Israeli sources told i24NEWS that Israel's delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, is departing for Doha to continue ceasefire and hostage release negotiations with the aim of changing the outline proposed by Hamas, which they define as "bad."

Officials in Jerusalem are downplaying the prospect of a new hostage release deal, following Hamas's counterproposal to an outline put forward by international mediators.

On Sunday evening, Israel's war cabinet discussed the mandate which would be given to Barnea for the negotiations in Qatar, particularly since Hamas continued to set problematic conditions. According to Israeli news site Ynet, the negotiating team requested “a significant amount of time to conduct the negotiations" in order to improve the existing deal on the table.

The Security Cabinet would also be involved in a wider discussion on a hostage release and ceasefire deal, despite what they call "absurd" demands, such as Israel agreeing to steps toward a permanent ceasefire as part of the deal.

Hamas's proposal called for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, allowing Gazans to return to the northern part of the Strip, and specific demands on the Palestinian security prisoners who would be released in exchange for the Israeli hostages.

Such demands were described by Israeli officials as an attempt by Hamas to erase Israel's achievements in dismantling the terrorist organization during the war in Gaza, which has been a primary goal alongside the return of hostages, following the October 7 attack and massacre.