Exclusive: Steve Witkoff's new plan for a hostage deal with Hamas

An Israeli negotiation team is headed to Cairo today in an effort to secure the release of more hostages, right before the official conclusion of the first phase of the ceasefire with Hamas.

i24NEWS can exclusively reveal Envoy Steve Witkoff's new plan for the next hostage deal: officials tell i24NEWS that just like Israeli public, the Trump administration is unwilling to accept the release of just 3-4 hostages per week. Instead, Witkoff wants to demand a much larger-scale release, with significantly higher numbers in a shorter timeframe.

The U.S. is also pushing to prioritize the release of hostages with dual citizenship and to put an end to the separation between living hostages and the fallen, as has been the case so far.

Sources we spoke to stress that this is not a continuation of the first phase, nor is it a so-called 'Phase 2.' Instead, it is an entirely new and different approach. The goal is to establish a fundamentally different negotiation process from what has been attempted until now.

Last week we quoted a diplomatic official, warning that the negotiations for the next phase are expected to be more complex, prolonged, and challenging than previously thought. Now, we can provide further insight into what that actually means.

Meanwhile, in light of ongoing diplomatic developments, we can also report that Foreign Minister Sa’ar’s planned visit to Washington next week has been postponed to a later date.