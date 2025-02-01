Exclusive: Trump envoy to conduct Israel-Hamas talks via shuttle diplomacy instead of summits

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he intends to conduct the

negotiations vis-à-vis the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas via shuttle diplomacy instead of summitry, i24NEWS learned.

The official plans to hold regular visits to the parties to clarify their positions and the exact issues to be discussed by the delegations.

The new mechanism is expected to replace the regular summits that have been held so far in Doha and Cairo in the presence of all parties. In practice, the Trump administration takes over the talks in a way that neutralizes the dominance of Egypt and Qatar.

According to a senior official the change stems from the dominance of Donald Trump's team, and its desire to take the lead in the talks.

"The new mechanism involves a greater involvement of Trump's envoy in an effort to reach an effective negotiation."