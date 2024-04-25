Exclusive: U.S. humanitarian pier attacked during construction work off Gaza coast

Gazan terrorists fired mortar shells on Wednesday towards the construction work on the humanitarian pier being built off the coast of Gaza.

i24NEWS has learned that several pieces of American engineering equipment were damaged in the attack. In addition, one person was slightly injured while running to a protected area.

The United States has been building the floating pier in order to channel additional humanitarian aid that would arrive via sea route. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the plan during his State of the Union address in early March, clarifying that there would be "no U.S. boots on the ground."

The IDF will likely be in charge of ensuring the security of the costly pier, and the distribution of aid that comes through it, although there has not been any official announcement yet about where the aid will be sourced from.