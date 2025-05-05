Expansion of Gaza war to include total conquest – political source

An Israeli political source told i24NEWS on Monday that "the state security cabinet unanimously approved the operational plan proposed by the IDF Chief of Staff [Eyal Zamir] to defeat Hamas in Gaza and bring back the hostages, which aligns perfectly with what the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] has been saying in recent months."

"During the cabinet discussion, it was stated that at this stage, there is enough food in Gaza," he added, referring to comments made by the National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who is opposed to the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip.

"The Chief of Staff stated during the discussion that 'We are on track to defeat Hamas, which will facilitate the return of the hostages,'" the source continued. "The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of captured territories, the displacement of the Gazan population to the south for their protection, depriving Hamas of the ability to distribute humanitarian aid, and powerful strikes against Hamas. These actions will help defeat it".

"Netanyahu stated at the meeting that it was a good plan because it could achieve both war objectives: defeating Hamas and bringing back the hostages," the source said. "He clarified that this plan differs from the previous ones in that we are moving from a method of raids to conquering territories to stay there. The prime minister added that he continues to advocate for the Trump plan to allow the voluntary departure of Gazans, and that contacts are underway with several countries regarding this."

Members of the cabinet also told i24NEWS that "the plans that have been approved are much better than the previous ones, this will lead us to changes on the ground."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum slammed "the 'Smotrich-Netanyahu Plan,'" saying it "abandons the hostages and gives up on national and security resilience. The government admitted this morning that it is choosing territories over hostages, which is against the will of more than 70 percent of the population."