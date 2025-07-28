Extreme heatwave puts hostages at risk, medical report warns

Recommended -

As Israel endures an extreme heatwave that has already prompted the military to halt training activities, a new emergency medical report warns that the soaring temperatures could pose a deadly threat to the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

The report, published Monday by the health unit of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, paints a dire picture of the conditions in which the hostages are being held.

“The hostages are in closed, unventilated spaces with high humidity, suffering from prolonged shortages of food and fluids,” the report states. “This combination can lead to heat stroke, chronic dehydration, systemic collapse and even death.”

This marks the second summer the hostages are enduring in captivity, and the report stresses that their health is deteriorating under the compounding strain of the extreme weather.

According to testimonies from former hostages, severe medical symptoms such as disorientation, fainting, and long-term organ damage followed their exposure to similar conditions. These symptoms, the report suggests, are likely to be affecting those still held potentially even more severely.

The report warns that intense heat can worsen psychological trauma among captives and may negatively affect the behavior and judgment of their captors, potentially increasing the risk of harm.

Crucially, the report also raises alarm about the fate of hostages who have already died in captivity. The combination of extreme heat and humidity, particularly in underground tunnels with no ventilation or cooling systems, could rapidly accelerate the decomposition of bodies making future identification difficult and potentially preventing proper burial.

“The extreme heat is a serious danger that could tip the scales,” said Prof. Hagai Levine, head of the health system for the Families Forum. “Any further delay endangers the hostages who are alive—and distances the possibility of returning the bodies. They have no time. An immediate comprehensive agreement must be reached to bring back all the hostages—the living for rehabilitation, and the deceased for burial.”

The warning comes as the Israeli military expands its operations in Gaza. Government officials, including Heritage Minister Orit Strock, have acknowledged the growing risk to the hostages as fighting intensifies.