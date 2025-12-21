IDF conducts airstrikes on targets who crossed Gaza's Yellow Line | LIVE BLOG
Multiple individuals crossed the 'Yellow line' and advanced toward soldiers, prompting Israeli Air Force strikes in three separate incidents
IDF says airstrikes launched after suspects crossed security line in northern Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces reported that troops operating in northern Gaza on Sunday fired warning shots after identifying several suspects gathering near a designated security boundary. According to the IDF, multiple individuals later crossed the line and advanced toward soldiers, prompting Israeli Air Force strikes in three separate incidents. The military said the actions were taken to neutralize immediate threats, adding that forces remain deployed in line with the ceasefire agreement while continuing to respond to security risks.
IDF: A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon
Israeli Minister Eli Cohen: Israel will have to disarm Hamas by force
Israeli Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday that Israel will have to disarm Hamas by force, arguing the group will not voluntarily give up its weapons and that an international force is unlikely to succeed. Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Cohen said, “Only Israel is capable of doing it,” adding that while international mechanisms can be explored, Israel will ultimately have to act itself. He also said the return of Ran Gvili is essential before Israel can consider moving to a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.
Eyal Zamir threatens Iran: "Israel will continue to strike wherever necessary"
"At the heart of the long and complex war Israel has experienced lies the campaign against Iran, which finances and arms the grip surrounding Israel and is behind the plans aimed at its destruction. Our enemies have once again felt the power of the Israeli army, which will continue to strike wherever necessary, on both near and distant fronts," said IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir during the handover ceremony at the head of the Planning Division.
Southern Gaza: continuous artillery fire reported east of Khan Younis, in the Bani Suheila area
Two people are said to have been killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Shuja'iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City (Palestinian sources)
Hamas and Turkey demand that Israel honor its commitments in phase 1 of the agreement
A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya met Saturday night in Istanbul with the head of Turkish intelligence services, Ibrahim Kalin. During this meeting, both parties discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and demanded that Israel honor its commitments in phase 1 of the agreement. They also discussed Turkey's role and efforts to create the necessary conditions to move to phase 2, in order to address outstanding issues.