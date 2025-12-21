Eyal Zamir threatens Iran: "Israel will continue to strike wherever necessary"

Hamas and Turkey demand that Israel honor its commitments in phase 1 of the agreement

A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya met Saturday night in Istanbul with the head of Turkish intelligence services, Ibrahim Kalin. During this meeting, both parties discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and demanded that Israel honor its commitments in phase 1 of the agreement. They also discussed Turkey's role and efforts to create the necessary conditions to move to phase 2, in order to address outstanding issues.