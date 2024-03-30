Relatives of 20 hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza have expressed their frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming him for the failure of negotiations to secure the release of their loved ones.

Among these relatives are Ayala Metzger, whose father-in-law Yoram Metzger is one of the captives, and Einav Zangauker, the mother of Matan Zangauker, also held in Gaza.

In a press statement, the families accused Netanyahu of obstructing potential deals by rejecting offers for hostage releases and adopting a hardened stance in talks with Hamas. They criticized the prime minister for making unilateral decisions without consulting the cabinet and accused him of prioritizing his personal interests over the welfare of the hostages.

"The prime minister's actions have been deeply disappointing and have only made the situation worse," said Ayala Metzger. "We feel betrayed by his lack of commitment to securing the release of our loved ones."

Einav Zangauker echoed these sentiments, stating, "Netanyahu's refusal to engage constructively in negotiations is prolonging the suffering of our families. It's time for him to step aside and allow someone else to lead efforts to bring our relatives home."

The families further lamented what they described as a smear campaign orchestrated by the coalition against them.

They asserted that Netanyahu's conduct was unacceptable and amounted to criminal behavior. Expressing their frustration, they announced their intention to work towards replacing him as prime minister, believing that a change in leadership would expedite efforts to secure a deal for the hostages' release.

Meanwhile, protests demanding Netanyahu's resignation have intensified in recent weeks. In a demonstration held near the prime minister's private residence in Caesarea on Saturday evening, hundreds of people gathered, carrying signs and chanting slogans calling for his ouster.

Among the speakers at the rally was Amos Malka, a former head of the Israel Defense Forces' Military Intelligence Directorate, who accused Netanyahu of abandoning the hostages in Gaza.

"If the families knew how small the gap is, which Netanyahu is refusing to close in negotiations with Hamas, they would explode," said Malka. "This is more evidence of his unsuitability to serve."

In an interview with The Times of Israel, Malka clarified that while there were shared failures leading up to the current situation, the responsibility for events since October 7 lay squarely on Netanyahu's shoulders.