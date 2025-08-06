Oct. 7 victims file $1.15 billion lawsuit against Meta

Recommended -

A class action lawsuit seeking more than NIS 4 billion (approximately $1.15 billion) was filed this week in the Tel Aviv District Court against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The plaintiffs include victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks, their families, and users of Meta’s platforms, who allege that the company played a role in amplifying the atrocities by allowing violent content to be livestreamed and widely circulated.

The lawsuit claims that Meta failed to prevent or promptly remove livestreams and videos of murders, abductions, and assaults committed during the attack. Many of the videos remained accessible for hours, exposing users to traumatic footage and contributing to widespread emotional harm.

The plaintiffs argue that these failures violated user privacy and caused irreversible psychological damage, particularly to families who discovered the fate of loved ones through Facebook or Instagram.

One of the central claims is that Meta’s platforms became tools for terror on the day of the attack, serving as a vehicle for real-time broadcasts of violence. The suit alleges that the company’s moderation systems were ineffective in stopping the spread of graphic and violent content, and that its failure to act quickly transformed its platforms into spaces where terror was both consumed and perpetuated.

The motion for certification, if approved by the court, would allow the case to proceed as a class action. The court will first assess whether the case meets the legal standards for such status, including commonality of harm and evidentiary support.

The case includes testimonies from several families who first learned of deaths or kidnappings through social media. Among them are relatives of victims from Kibbutz Nahal Oz and Nir Oz, where livestreams and posts reportedly documented killings and hostages in real time. Some of the footage was allegedly posted directly to victims’ personal accounts after terrorists gained access to their phones.

The plaintiffs argue that Meta’s handling of the content was not only negligent but enabled a secondary wave of trauma. They further assert that the company's moderation tools and policies were insufficient to prevent the dissemination of such material, despite the platform’s global influence and technological capabilities.

Meta responded to media inquiries by reiterating its policy against content that supports terrorist groups, stating that Hamas is banned on its platforms and related content is removed when detected.