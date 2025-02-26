Families of Tsachi Idan, Itzik Elgarat & Shlomo Mansour confirm bodies to be returned

The families of captives Itzik Elgarat, Shlomo Mansour, and Tsachi Idan announced on Wednesday that their bodies will be returned to Israel overnight as part of an exchange approved by both Israel and Hamas.

The body of another captive who was murdered in the Gaza Strip will also be returned.

Tsachi Idan, 50 years old

"We received the message from Hamas with great sorrow that our dear Tzahi is no longer among the living and his body will be returned to Israel during the night," the Idan family said. "We are all still waiting for the long-awaited certainty, which we can receive only after his arrival in Israel and conducting all the required checks by the authorized entities of the state, while preserving Tzahi's privacy and that of his family."

The family added that, "since Tsachi was abducted, we have received several signs of life, and in the previous deal last November, Tsachi was alive and expected to be released. We are grateful for the love and support we receive from the citizens of Israel, the media, and the Nahal Oz community. In these difficult hours, we ask to respect our privacy."

Courtesy of the family

On the morning of October 7, 2023, the Idan family hurried to enter the bomb shelter, but a powerful explosion shattered the windows of their house and terrorists broke in. In an attempt to force the Idan family to open the bomb shelter door, Hamas forced a neighbor's child to ask them to open it. Tsachi and his wife Gali, who did not recognize the voice, did not open the door. Tsachi held the handle of the bomb shelter tightly, struggling to keep it closed, while Gali tried to calm the children.

In the midst of the chaos, a crack began to form in the door. The eldest daughter, Maayan, rushed to assist Tsachi in securing the shelter door, but was shot to death by the terrorists. When the door opened, the terrorists ordered Tzachi, Gali, and the small children to leave the shelter and lie down on the floor, leaving Maayan's body behind them.

The home of the Idan family became a focal point for about nine Hamas terrorists who led additional hostages from the kibbutz inside while rocket fire from Gaza continued. Later that day, around 1:30 PM, Tsachi and another father from the kibbutz were captured, handcuffed and blindfolded along with two more women.

Itzik Elgarat, 69 years old

Elgarat was snatched from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz with an injured hand, after trying to hold the bomb shelter door. Before being taken away, he managed to speak with his brother, Danny, on the phone and said to him, "Danny I'm injured, my hand is bleeding, help me put a tourniquet." Danny, a former police officer, guided him on the phone and Itzik was heard telling him at the end of the call: "Danny this is the end, this is the end."

Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Shlomo Mansour, 86 years old

About two weeks ago, the IDF announced that Mansour had been killed on October 7, 2023, and his body was held hostage by Hamas. Mansour left behind a wife, five brothers, five children, and 12 grandchildren. He was slated to be released in the first phase of the deal.

The IDF's decision to determine his death was based on intelligence information gathered over recent months, and approved by an expert committee of the Health Ministry, in collaboration with the Religion Ministry and the Israel Police.

Shlomo was murdered and kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim, when the terrorists took him out of his dwelling and bound him. His wife, Mazal, pleaded for her life and managed to escape.