Family announces murder of Uriel Baruch, body held in Gaza by Hamas

Tikva Forum on Tuesday evening announced the murder of Uriel Baruch, who had been abducted near the Supernova Music Festival area during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

According to the announcement, on behalf of the family, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed Baruch's family that his body is being held in Gaza by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Baruch left behind his wife Racheli, two children, parents Naomi and Amir, and three brothers.

"Uriel was a happy person and loved by mankind, loved by everyone who was near him, we will remember his smile, the love of the person in him," the family was quoted as saying in the Tikva Forum statement.