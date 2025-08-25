Family of hostage Nimrod Cohen to release footage of Oct. 7 kidnapping

Recommended -

The family of abducted Israeli soldier Nimrod Cohen released new video footage showing his abduction by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

Cohen has been held in Gaza for 689 days.

The half-minute-long video was recently seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and transferred to the family. According to the Families’ Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees, the footage shows Cohen being captured and taken across the border into Gaza.

The Cohen family will hold a press conference at the Abductees’ Families Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The Families’ Headquarters emphasized the importance of the footage as part of its ongoing efforts to keep the abductees’ plight in the public eye and increase pressure on the government to secure their release.

Cohen is among dozens of Israelis believed to still be held in Hamas tunnels nearly two years after the October 7 attacks.