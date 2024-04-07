Family of hostage receives mysterious funeral wreath — initial Shin Bet investigation suggests Iranian agents

A wreath of flowers made for funerals arrived at the Elbag family home, relatives of the hostage Liri Elbag.

A preliminary investigation by the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) raised suspicion that those behind the delivery of the flower arrangement are "highly likely" Iranian agents.

Liri, 19, was kidnapped from her base in Nahal Oz on October 7, where she served as an observer. Recently, a picture of the room where she was held was published in the Daily Mail newspaper, according to DNA samples that soldiers collected at arae.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum had condemned "the violent behaviour against the Elbag family, and under the leadership of the association's board of directors, in combination with law enforcement agencies in the country, an investigation will be opened on the matter until exhausting the law."

"Hostages and Missing Families Forum will continue to fight until the return of Liri, and all the other kidnapped, to their homes for recovery or a dignified burial," the statement concluded.