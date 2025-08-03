Family of hostage Rom Braslavski authorizes release of psychological warfare video

Recommended -

The family of Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, on Sunday authorized the release of a portion of a video published by Hamas over the weekend, showing him in captivity after nearly ten months of being held in Gaza.

In the video, Rom Braslavski appears thin and visibly weakened. According to his mother, Tami Braslavski , the footage reflects the harsh conditions of his detention and the psychological toll of Hamas’ continued hostage tactics.

"I tried to suppress reality, but when I watched the video, it hit me," she said in a statement. "Rom doesn’t shout or get angry, he speaks in a weak voice, like someone who no longer has the strength to fight.”

This is the second time footage of Braslavski has been released. His family approved publication of the current clip to raise awareness of the hostages’ conditions and to urge international pressure on Hamas.

“In the previous video, we saw some spark in his eyes. Now, they are turned off. He is helpless and so are we,” said Tami.

Rom Breslavski is one of over 120 hostages still held by Hamas since the October 7 terror attack. His family continues to campaign for his immediate release as negotiations over a broader hostage deal remain stalled.

The Hostage Families Forum reiterated its call on world leaders and humanitarian organizations to intervene, condemning what it described as “Hamas’ use of psychological warfare and blatant violations of international law.”

The video release comes just days after a still image of fellow hostage Evyatar David, visibly emaciated, circulated widely and sparked outrage across Israel and abroad.

Many Israelis, including released hostages, said the image evoked harrowing memories of Nazi concentration camps.