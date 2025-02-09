Family of kidnapped Alon Ohel receives sign of life, condition serious

The family of the kidnapped Alon Ohel reported on Sunday that, for the first time in 492 days, they received a first sign of life.

"Our Alon is alive, he is wounded and is not receiving treatment," the family said in a statement.

"We were informed today that since his abduction, he has been held in tunnels in Gaza along with other recently released abductees," they said. "We are happy and excited to know that Alon is alive, but we are also shaken and horrified by the difficult physical and mental state that Alon is in, and the abuse that he and the other abductees are still undergoing. Alon has survived hell so far, but he doesn't have time! The release of the abductees should not be postponed. Everyone is humanitarian!"

The statement said that he is "being held under harsh conditions in the underground tunnels of Hamas, without daylight and access to basic human conditions." Alon suffered eye injuries, the statement said, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and cabinet members to continue the ceasefire.

"Time is running out, we must push for the second stage of the deal and return all the abductees," they said.

Alon, who was kidnapped from a bomb shelter at a bus stop on October 7, 2023, will celebrate his 24th birthday on Monday while in Hamas captivity. He was not included in the first phase of the deal.