Family of Matan Angrest reveals new documentation showing kidnapping

The Angrest family cleared for publication on Monday documentation of the abduction of hostage Matan Angrest on October 7, 2023. Alongside the harsh video, the family added new information about his medical condition, based on testimonies of survivors, medical examination of videos, and intelligence information. According to medical opinions by experts in various fields, Matan's medical condition puts his life at risk.

The family further noted that Matan suffers from chronic asthma and suffers breathing troubles. According to testimonies by hostages who were with him, his asthma attacks tend to occur after the frequent interrogations by his terrorist jailors, conducted with severe violence. In addition, questioning is conducted by being connected to batteries, shocking the victim to the point of losing consciousness. Returned hostages point out that in these cases, they return Matan to his holding area through the tunnels, while he is unconscious, to keep him alive until next time.

He also suffers from severe burns that are open and infected on both hands, without receiving treatment. His hands are already swollen, and while he is held in the tunnels, where it is humid, he is not allowed bandages and antibiotics. Because of this, he is unable to move some of his fingers.

WARNING: Difficult documentation to watch

His family noted that these inflammations caused him to suffer from high fever for many days, along with severe unrelenting pain. In parallel, he is suffering from a swollen eye and a risk of vision impairment, as well as fractures in his cheekbones and lower jaw.

Earlier today, Anat, Matan's mother, said that the shocking footage would be published from his abduction, during which he can be seen dazed as he is mobbed by Gazans.

"Dozens of terrorists against one soldier," she wrote. "Yesterday, I forced myself to watch the full video for the first time. Matan is injured and bleeding, in a life-threatening condition – and we are forced to show the public the harsh sights."

According to her, in recent weeks the family embarked on a mission to gather evidence about the medical condition of their son and found serious gaps between what was reported to them and the reality on the ground.

"While the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] didn't even know that Matan was injured, we discovered that he is suffering from open burns, inflammations, infections, and fever. We received clear evidence of torture, including electric shocks. Therefore, we had no choice but to show what really happened."

The family clarified that they did not want to release the documentation, but feel they have no choice. "The story of Matan's severe injury was forgotten just because he is a soldier. Our Matan did not earn the 'humanitarian' nickname. He should not be abandoned again."

Matan Angrist, born in 2002 in Kiryat Bialik, was kidnapped from a burning tank in Nachal Oz after his comrades were killed or kidnapped. Since then, he has been considered missing, and in recent months, harsh evidence has been collected about his condition, including descriptions of beatings, physical and mental torture, and severe abuse. In April, a number of pictures were published from Matan's kidnapping as he is taken out of a burning tank.