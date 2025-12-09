Family of Tanzanian farm student killed on Oct. 7 sues Israel over graphic video release

The family of Joshua Loitu Mollel, a young Tanzanian agriculture trainee killed in the October 7 attack at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, has filed a lawsuit against the State of Israel, alleging that authorities published disturbing footage of his final moments without consent.

According to the claim, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs uploaded an unedited video of Mollel’s capture and later execution by Hamas, using footage taken directly from militants’ cameras.

The video was posted on the ministry’s official channels in December 2023 and remained online until it had accumulated approximately 140,000 views.

The family argues that the release of the footage caused severe emotional harm and is seeking 270,000 shekels in compensation.

They say relatives were not yet prepared to publicly acknowledge Joshua’s death, the news had only recently been conveyed to his father via a Zoom call, when the graphic video began circulating.

The video showed Mollel wounded, being dragged and shoved by armed attackers, followed by a second segment showing his killing. Despite appeals from diplomats and advocacy groups, the material was removed only after weeks of requests.

The Foreign Ministry has defended its actions, saying the content was part of Israel’s broader effort to document Hamas atrocities and counter disinformation narratives. Officials insist they acted sensitively toward the family throughout the process.

Mollel, who had left Tanzania for the first time just 19 days before the attack, arrived in Israel to undergo agricultural training with plans to launch his own farming initiative back home. His remains were repatriated in November 2025 as part of a negotiated ceasefire arrangement.